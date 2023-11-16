East Side Games Group Celebrates the Remarkable Worldwide Launch of the New Mobile Game 'Bud Farm: Munchie Match'

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the exceptional performance of their latest mobile game, Bud Farm: Munchie Match, which has achieved exceptional success with strongest retention metrics of any game launched in the company's thirteen-year history.

During an extended soft launch, Bud Farm: Munchie Match excelled, surpassing industry standards. The deliberate duration enabled ESGG to fine-tune every aspect of the game, achieving over 60% Day One player engagement, and Day Thirty retention over 15%.

Since its global launch on October 1st, Bud Farm: Munchie Match has more than tripled its Daily Active Users (DAU). The enthusiastic reception from players worldwide has been pivotal in fuelling this exceptional growth, highlighting the game's captivating appeal. This surge is a testament to ESGG's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences, further emphasized by the game's iOS store rating of 4.8/5 stars in the US.

"In 2017, we reinvented how games in the Idle Genre were built and monetized, we were able to 4x the average revenue per user while massively extending the long-term player retention through our narrative-driven gameplay and innovative integration of IP, " said Jason Bailey, CEO of ESGG. "With the worldwide launch of Bud Farm: Munchie Match, we are now poised to bring the same revolution to the Match genre. We are already seeing incredible retention growth, but have also been able to 5x monetization through our battle proven game mechanics. I couldn't be prouder of the incredible work done by our internal team and our partners at Funkitron."

Jim Wagner, CPO of ESGG added "We're excited to bring our pioneering spirit and wealth of expertise to the match-three genre. We're confident in our ability to not only enhance gameplay but also transform the player experience in the match-three gaming genre. We are excited to officially launch the Match portion of our proprietary GameKit and have plans to launch multiple Match titles in the coming year, thanks to our long-established toolset that dramatically increases the speed of development while significantly lowering the costs of building mobile games."

East Side Games has attained remarkable success with Idle game titles like Star Trek Lower Decks: The Badgey Directive, The Office: Somehow We Manage, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, and Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money. They are now poised to replicate this success in the match-three genre by applying their extensive knowledge of free-to-play game design and monetization gained over the years.

Looking ahead, ESGG has several high-profile Intellectual Properties (IPs) in the pipeline for 2024. The company is positioned to build on the success of Bud Farm: Munchie Match with a second title scheduled for a soft launch in the first quarter of 2024. This reflects ESGG's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality, free-to-play games that foster enduring player loyalty.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio group's entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected], 3104 - 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4