Early 2023 greenhouse gas estimates show Canada's climate plan is working: emissions have dropped to their lowest level in 27 years (excluding pandemic years)

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - As the year ends, Canadians will mark that 2024 is on track to be the hottest year ever recorded, with record-breaking extreme weather events driving up a wide range of costs from groceries to insurance premiums. Our comprehensive climate plan is making a difference in the fight against climate change, positioning Canada to have a stronger, greener economy, safeguarding us from increasing costs, and protecting our health and safety in the coming years and decades.

For the first time in Canada's history, the Government of Canada has released an early summary of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions estimates from the National Inventory Report ahead of the full publication in the spring of 2025. This report, announced by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, reveals that Canada's economic sector emissions have dropped year-over-year between 2022 and 2023, to 694 megatonnes, a drop of 6 megatonnes. This is equivalent to taking over 1.8 million cars off the road for a year. Canada's emissions are now the lowest they have been in 27 years, excluding the pandemic years, and significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels.

In 2015, Canada's emissions were projected to increase by 9% by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels. The data today confirms Canada is now successfully bending the emissions curve. Thanks to the efforts of all Canadians, our economy continues to grow, all while we're cutting pollution.

Preliminary data includes:

Between 2005 and 2023, the emission intensity of Canada's economy was cut by 34%.

economy was cut by 34%. Since 2005, emissions from electricity decreased by 67 megatonnes (-58%) driven by the phase-out of coal-fired electricity generation.

In 2025, our focus on climate action will include finalizing pollution reduction measures in the oil and gas industry, a sector with a critical role to play in meeting the country's climate objectives. We will also finalize the Investment Tax Credits, which will support investments in technologies that will reduce emissions and create new, well-paying, middle-class jobs.

We are powering forward to a low-emission future. But there is more work to do. Building a clean economy is not a given—it will take real actions and the shared conviction that a strong economy and healthy environment can be built for everyone.

Quotes

"Today's data confirms what we have been saying: our plan is working. Thanks to the work of Canadians from every region of this country, we are succeeding in cutting pollution to the lowest level in over 27 years (excluding pandemic years), while our economy is growing. We are doing that by supporting the industries that are creating jobs for Canadians, alongside measures that help Canadians with cost savings in their daily lives. This month, we have made substantial progress with the release of the Canada's national electricity strategy. As we look to the coming year, finalizing the cap on greenhouse gas pollution in the oil and gas sector will be essential to build a better world for our kids and grandkids.

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The 2023 economic sector emissions estimates do not include the land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF) accounting contribution, which will not be finalized until 2025, and which is projected to be about 40 megatonnes of additional reductions. With the LULUCF accounting contribution added, Canada's emissions for 2023 are estimated to be about 14 per cent below 2005 levels, which will be confirmed once the data are available next year.

