Eagle Point Software Expands Pinnacle Series with Egnyte Training Content

New Egnyte Partnership Enhances Training for AEC and Manufacturing Industries

DUBUQUE, Iowa, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eagle Point Software, the creator of Pinnacle Series, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) for AEC and manufacturing professionals, announced an expanded partnership with Egnyte to integrate Egnyte's expert-led training content into Pinnacle Series, equipping organizations with the knowledge to optimize their use of Egnyte's powerful cloud-based file-sharing platform.

Through this partnership, Pinnacle Series users will gain direct access to comprehensive training on best practices for document security, collaboration, and project management within Egnyte's platform.

"As the AEC industry continues to digitize, firms need a seamless and efficient way to train their teams on both technical CAD and design skills, as well as file management and data security," said Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software. "By integrating Egnyte-specific training into Pinnacle Series, we're creating a unified learning environment that empowers firms to enhance collaboration, streamline workflows, and securely manage project data; all in one place."

Pinnacle Series offers a range of essential learning tools, including guidance on integrating Egnyte with other programs, document reviews and approvals, and key collaboration features. Additional courses and content will continue to roll out within Pinnacle Series over the coming months to further support teams using Egnyte's platform.

"This partnership enhances the value for Egnyte customers by bringing Egnyte-specific training directly into the Pinnacle Series platform, alongside training for other essential AEC software and business tools," said Kevin Soohoo, senior director of AEC at Egnyte. "With Egnyte training now integrated into the system many firms already use, teams can seamlessly build their skills, improve data management practices, and strengthen security protocols within their existing learning workflow. This ensures employees can efficiently access the knowledge they need, stay compliant, and maximize the full potential of Egnyte's platform while keeping projects on track and teams connected."

The collaboration between Eagle Point Software and Egnyte ensures that organizations will have the resources they need to stay secure, productive, and ahead of the curve in managing their digital content.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 600,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com

About Egnyte: Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. Egnyte has built tools for the AECO industries, designed to fit each organization's needs, Egnyte integrates with popular applications including Procore, Bluebeam and Autodesk Construction Cloud. At the jobsite, Egnyte offers fast access to project documents, on numerous devices even with low or no bandwidth. For the back office, Egnyte provides a secured location for documents across the entire company, with governance and compliance tools built in. With over 2,500 general and specialty contractors including Balfour Beatty, Tutor Perini, PCL and Alberici and a total of over 22,000 customers.

