Eagle Point Software and Guardian Announce Partnership to Enhance BIM Training

DUBUQUE, Iowa, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eagle Point Software, creators of Pinnacle Series learning solutions, is partnering with Guardian, a BIM management tool for Revit, to integrate Guardian's training content into Eagle Point's Pinnacle Series learning management system.

Through this collaboration, Guardian will supply premium training content to Eagle Point's Pinnacle Series platform, further enhancing the learning experience for users worldwide. Integrating Guardian's training content into Pinnacle Series will streamline the learning process for Guardian Administrators and end users. The videos help design teams quickly understand and adopt Guardian's features, ensuring consistent BIM standards and improved modeling practices.

"At Eagle Point Software, we're focused on providing Pinnacle Series users with access to the training resources they need to succeed," said Steve Biver, COO at Eagle Point Software. "By partnering with leading software vendors like Guardian, we are bringing their training materials into Pinnacle Series alongside our existing content to create one centralized platform. This gives AEC professionals the ability to easily access the most relevant, up-to-date content from multiple sources, saving them time and effort. This initiative benefits the entire industry by streamlining training, ensuring users have the right tools to stay ahead of evolving technologies, and allowing organizations to invest in continuous learning with confidence."

The partnership aligns with both companies' missions to empower professionals with industry-leading knowledge, ensuring organizations have access to cutting-edge training resources. Guardian's specialized content will seamlessly integrate into Pinnacle Series, providing users with expanded, high-quality learning materials tailored to their needs.

"Our partnership with Eagle Point Software underscores our shared dedication to help Revit users reach their full potential," said Chris Shafer, Director of Operations. "By integrating our training content into Pinnacle Series, we are enhancing accessibility and usability of Guardian, ensuring that professionals across the industry have the knowledge they need, right when they need it."

Phase one of this partnership began this month with the initial content release in Pinnacle Series, with additional content to come.

For more information on Eagle Point Software and Pinnacle Series, visit www.eaglepoint.com. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.getguardian.tech.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. http://www.eaglepoint.com

