Eagle Point Software and Bluebeam Form Training Integration Partnership to Deliver Educational Content Through Pinnacle Series

DUBUQUE, Iowa, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eagle Point Software and Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide, announced a training integration partnership which will feature Bluebeam training content through Eagle Point Software's Pinnacle Series learning platform. This ensures users receive accurate, up-to-date, and high-quality instruction created by Bluebeam. Pinnacle Series has been key in training for organizations in the AEC industries – assisting employees from onboarding to upskilling.

Organizations in the AEC industry rely on Bluebeam to streamline collaboration and enhance digital workflows across design and construction projects. With Bluebeam-authored content now available in Pinnacle Series, organizations can accelerate onboarding, improve accuracy, and stay current on updates from day one.

"Our partnership with Bluebeam is a win for our customers, expanding access to learning for a key technology in their tech stack," said Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software. "We're excited to see leading AEC technology providers like Bluebeam recognize Pinnacle Series as the premier LMS for the industry. By delivering their content through our centralized platform, they're helping to make training more accessible, impactful, and efficient for users. This collaboration is an important step toward our goal of becoming the go-to hub for all technology learning across the AEC space. We look forward to building on this partnership with Bluebeam as we work together to advance technology adoption and empower professionals within the industry."

"Our collaboration with Eagle Point Software marks an exciting step forward in how we deliver accessible, high-quality learning experiences," said Sean Andrews, Vice President of Customer Delight at Bluebeam. "By combining Bluebeam's premier educational content with Eagle Point's extensive reach in the AEC industry, we're meeting customers where they learn. This partnership helps users onboard quickly, build confidence in Bluebeam, and drive greater productivity.

Bluebeam and Pinnacle Series users can expect new content soon. For more information on Bluebeam training, visit the Eagle Point Software website or contact your current software reseller.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 1,000,000 global users. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392

About Bluebeam

Bluebeam is the leading provider of digital productivity and collaboration solutions for industries that design and build our world. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million users in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam's solutions empower professionals to make their mark, adapt to change, and deliver projects successfully. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has offices globally and is part of the Nemetschek Group.

SOURCE Eagle Point Software

Media Contact: Jim TeDesco, [email protected]