E Source to Showcase Utility Customer Engagement Strategies at IUCX Conference 2025

Alongside exhibiting at the event, the company will participate in discussions addressing debt management and customer experience.

BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- E Source, a utilities-focused consulting, research, and data science company, will exhibit and speak at Innovate UtilityCX (IUCX) Conference 2025, an annual utility-focused customer service learning and networking event at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ from May 6-8.

Formerly known as CS Week, IUCX Conference 2025 will host representatives from over 300 electric, gas, and water utilities across North America and worldwide to collaborate on meeting evolving customer needs and expectations. Sessions and workshops will explore digital engagement, meter-to-cash process strategies, and trends across utility programs and offerings.

E Source consultants and industry peers will discuss how utilities can address customer-related challenges with data-driven solutions including arrears management, customer journey mapping, and digital channel optimization. The company is also a Silver Sponsor of the Credit and Collections Deep Dive on Tuesday, May 6.

Leaders in customer service innovation and meter-to-cash technologies will share insights in the following sessions:

Tuesday, May 6

Trends and Strategies for Impacting Revenues and Reducing Debt, 10:10-11:00 a.m.

E Source Executive Consultant Bob Cooke will speak on a panel featuring utility billing technology development leaders on reducing customer debt with payment plans, process improvements, and advanced billing technologies.

Moderator:

Danya Davin , Manager, Billing and Payments, Arizona Public Service

Speakers:

Bob Cooke , Executive Consultant, E Source

, Executive Consultant, E Source Gareth Welch , Head of Product, Aptumo, Echo Managed Services

, Head of Product, Aptumo, Echo Managed Services Hernando Parrott , North America President, Open Intelligence

Thursday, May 8

Focusing on Our North Star to Improve Performance, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Jeffrey Daigle, Vice President, Customer Experience and Innovation, E Source, will speak with Shana Williams, Customer Service Division Manager, Tacoma Public Utilities, about aligning utility operations with customer experience goals.

Speakers:

Jeffrey Daigle , Vice President, Customer Experience and Innovation, E Source

, Vice President, Customer Experience and Innovation, E Source Shana Williams , Customer Service Division Manager, Tacoma Public Utilities

Commenting on the importance of IUCX Conference, Jeremy Klingel, President, Consulting, E Source, said, "Utilities have made admirable progress in improving their relationship, level of service, and interactions with customers. Yet they are continuously challenged to improve reliability and maintain affordability in the face of extreme operating conditions, rapidly increasing demand, and antiquated regulatory constructs. IUCX provides a unique platform for sharing the latest advances in how utilities are optimizing customer service and building a better experience for all customer classes ranging from residential to large industrials. Our team is looking forward to sharing real-world insights on maximizing the value of customer service channels and better managing the challenges of credit and collections."

To learn more about E Source's customer engagement, operational excellence, and operational technology solutions, visit booth #925 in the IUCX exhibit hall.

More information about E Source's consulting services can be found on the company website.

