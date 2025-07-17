E Source Launches Data Strategy and Innovation Practice with Appointment of Norv Clontz

The newly hired former utility executive will lead the development of innovative offers that connect the company's data science and consulting capabilities.

BOULDER, Colo., July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- E Source, a utilities-focused consulting, research, and data science company, has appointed Norv Clontz as Vice President of Data Strategy and Innovation. Tasked with building integrated solutions connecting the company's data science and consulting capabilities, the former AES and Duke Energy data science leader will focus on establishing a new solution area that will help utilities build a data foundation that prepares them for advanced technologies like AI.

Norv Clontz, E Source Vice President of Data Strategy and Innovation

The first data scientist hired at Duke Energy, Clontz brings nearly 20 years of experience in data science, analytics, and digital transformation across the energy and technology sectors. He joins E Source from AES US Utilities, where he led and developed a new enterprise analytics team that empowered operations teams to make smarter, faster decisions through AI and machine learning.

"E Source's combination of in-depth domain knowledge and data-enabled solutions allows us to help clients address some of the industry's most compelling and unstructured problems," said Jeremy Klingel, President of Solution Services at E Source. "Norv's leadership and technical expertise will be instrumental in expanding our ability to deliver data-driven and practical insights to our utility partners."

In his new role, Clontz will guide the strategic direction of E Source's Data Strategy and Innovation practice, working closely with utility clients to design and implement solutions that address their most pressing challenges—from grid modernization to customer engagement and energy equity.

"I'm thrilled to join a company that's at the forefront of utility innovation," said Clontz. "E Source's focus on helping utilities solve problems through result-oriented and consultative data science solutions aligns perfectly with my own values and experience. I look forward to helping our clients unlock the full potential of their data."

Clontz holds an MBA in Management Information Systems and International Business from the University of South Carolina and a BA in International Studies and Russian from the Johns Hopkins University.

This strategic addition to the E Source leadership team underscores the company's commitment to delivering meaningful results through data-driven solutions that help utilities optimize operations, enhance customer experience, and accelerate decarbonization.

To learn more about E Source's consulting offerings, visit www.esource.com/consulting.

About E Source

E Source combines industry-leading research, data science, and consulting to help utilities make and implement better data-driven decisions that positively impact their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, E Source has teams across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.esource.com.

Media contact

Adarsh Nalam, Director, Solutions Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE E Source Companies LLC