E Source Announces Presence at DISTRIBUTECH 2025 with Focus on Grid Optimization

E Source experts and customers will share insights on reliability, asset management, and storm planning.

BOULDER, Colo., March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- E Source, a utilities-focused consulting, research, and data science company, has announced its plans to exhibit and present at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, an annual event for professionals in the transmission and distribution (T&D) industry, from March 24-27 at the Kay Bailey Convention Center in Dallas.

A leading industry event, DISTRIBUTECH features over 800 exhibitors and 100 expert-level speakers for three days of showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in energy efficiency, grid modernization, distributed energy resource management systems, and more.

The company's presence at DISTRIBUTECH 2025 includes:

Speaking sessions, courses, and presentations featuring E Source and utility experts

An E Source lounge (#E1) in the DISTRIBUTECH lobby where attendees can meet E Source experts to explore the company's consulting and data science offerings

A happy hour co-hosted with GridX, an enterprise rate platform

E Source speakers and industry peers will present expert content on the following topics:

Monday, March 24 :

The asset management maturity journey: From reactive chaos to proactive excellence (Utility University course), 1:00-5:00 p.m.

Industry consultants and E Source experts will facilitate a 4-hour data asset management course for utility attendees focused on converting data into actionable intelligence.

Speakers:

Richard Wernsing, President, Wernsing Consultants

Darin Johnson , President, BIS Consulting

, President, BIS Consulting Kate Tancke, Director, Consulting, E Source

Pablo Narvaez, Director, Consulting, E Source

Tuesday, March 25 :

Impacts of major weather events on reliability and resilience at Texas IOUs, 11:00-11:50 a.m.

Jeremy Klingel, President, Consulting, E Source, and panelists from large investor-owned utilities will discuss how major weather events can impact utility reliability and resiliency.

Speakers:

Jeremy Klingel, President, Consulting, E Source

Jason Ryan , Executive Vice President, Regulatory Services & Government Affairs, CenterPoint Energy

, Executive Vice President, Regulatory Services & Government Affairs, CenterPoint Energy Chad Burnett, Vice President, Regulatory and Finance, AEP Texas

Matt Henry , Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Oncor

, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Oncor Julio Romero Agüero, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Innovation, Quanta Technology

Building effective grid transformation strategies (Knowledge Hub session, booth #1051), 3:30-4:00 p.m.

Nicole Naassan, Senior Vice President of Delivery, E Source, will interview Eversource's Director of Grid Modernization Technology, Ryan West, to discuss how utilities can approach DER monitoring and control in their grid transformation strategies.

Speakers:

Nicole Naassan, Senior Vice President of Delivery, E Source

Ryan West , Director, Grid Modernization Technology, Eversource

Wednesday, March 26

Using data science for better storm planning (Knowledge Hub session, booth #1001), 1:15-1:45 p.m.

E Source data science experts and Angie Gibson, Vice President, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, will discuss how utilities can use advanced analytics to enhance storm preparedness and response.

Speakers:

Robin Sanders , Data Scientist, E Source

, Data Scientist, E Source Angie Gibson , Vice President, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Pacific Gas and Electric Company

, Vice President, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Pacific Gas and Electric Company Devon Grodkiewicz, Sales Support Representative, E Source

Jeremy Klingel, President, Consulting, E Source, commented on the company's plans for DISTRIBUTECH 2025, saying, "Every year we look forward to DISTRIBUTECH because of the expansive cast of industry practitioners it brings together. Since the early days of grid modernization, this event has provided a forum for utilities to discuss how new technologies are being operationalized, what practical measures are being put in place to deal with the challenge of the day, and how peers are making strides to better serve their customers in the face of continued and unprecedented change. I cannot think of a better knowledge-sharing platform in our industry for exploring the future while learning about investments and solutions that are improving the present."

More information about E Source's consulting and data science offerings can be found on the company website.

