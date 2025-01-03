E Source appoints new CEO

Experienced executive, Joe Eazor, to lead E Source through its next growth chapter

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- E Source, a leading thought partner to electric, gas, and water utilities executives, has appointed Joe Eazor as its new CEO, effective immediately.

Eazor brings a deep knowledge of E Source, having served as a board member for the last two years, and a track record of success guiding multiple culture-driven growth transformations. His career has included roles as a senior partner at McKinsey, senior executive positions at EDS, EMC, and Oracle, and CEO at Rackspace, Earthlink, and Clario.

E Source was acquired by Align Capital Partners (ACP), a lower-middle market private equity firm, in 2019. Since then, through acquisitions and strategic hiring, the company has rapidly grown into a comprehensive strategic partner to utility leaders, offering support on every aspect of the grid and customer operations. Speaking about Eazor's appointment, Rob Langley, E Source Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Partner at ACP, said, "We are thrilled to announce Joe as the new CEO of E Source. Over the past five years of our partnership, E Source has grown revenue by more than 500%, becoming a leading strategic partner to utility executives. Joe's successful track record of driving commercial success and cultural growth ideally positions him to guide the company through its next exciting chapter."

Commenting on the announcement, Eazor said, "I am excited to join E Source as CEO. It is an honor to lead such a talented and dedicated team, and I am excited about the journey ahead. Our combination of research, data science, and consulting delivered by proven industry experts is exactly what utility clients need in a time of significant change."

With a leadership style centered on clarity and culture, Eazor's immediate priorities include building a cohesive company value proposition for clients alongside reinforcing E Source's positive and engaged culture. "We have all the necessary elements for success—proven capabilities, industry-leading talent, and stellar client success — at a time when our clients are facing more challenges than ever. Now we have a chance to bring it all together and offer our clients a whole greater than the sum of its parts," he added.

To learn more about E Source's offerings and capabilities, visit www.esource.com.

About E Source

E Source combines industry-leading research, data science, and consulting to help utilities make and implement better data-driven decisions that positively impact their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, E Source has teams across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.esource.com.

Media contact: Adarsh Nalam, Director, Solutions Marketing and Communications, [email protected]

