TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that it was recognized as the 2020 Equisoft Fund Provider of the Year at the sixth annual Wealth Professional Awards.

"It is an honour to receive this prestigious award – and to be recognized for our dedication to financial advisors and their clients. Our Dynamic Funds business has had an exceptional year, staying true to what we do best – delivering legitimately active management, launching innovative solutions and consistently advocating for financial advice. The team has upheld this commitment to excellence over the past several months, despite the unforeseen challenges that have arisen," says Neal Kerr, President and CEO, Dynamic Funds.

"Thank you to financial advisors across Canada for the support and the advice you provide Canadians. We are proud to stand behind you day in and day out, and this award provides further motivation to continue to deliver," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

The Fund Provider of the Year Award recognizes the firm that consistently delivered superior advisor service while innovating and exhibiting industry best practices over the last 12 months. Presented by Wealth Professional magazine, the Wealth Professional Awards celebrate excellence in the Canadian wealth management and financial planning profession and recognize the leading advisors, teams, brokerages, fund providers and industry service providers for their achievements, leadership and innovation over the past year.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

About Wealth Professional:

Wealth Professional is Canada's definitive source of news, opinion and analysis for today's sophisticated financial planning and advice professionals. Delivered exclusively online to Canada's financial planners and advice community, Wealth Professional provides a real-time web service that keeps time-poor advisers up to date with the latest breaking news, cutting-edge opinion, and expert analysis affecting both their business and their industry.

