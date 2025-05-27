TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds is pleased to announce the launch of Dynamic Global Small Cap Fund, a new actively managed mutual fund focused on identifying compelling small-cap investment opportunities from around the world.

"Small-cap equities are often under-followed by analysts and investors despite their strong long-term performance potential," says Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic Funds. "With this fund, we aim to offer investors a compelling way to diversify beyond traditional U.S. large-cap exposure, by accessing innovation and growth opportunities across global small-cap markets through an active, quality-focused approach."

Dynamic Global Small Cap Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth through investment in a broadly diversified portfolio consisting of equity securities of small-sized businesses based primarily outside of Canada.

The fund is lead managed by Raymond Lai, Portfolio Manager, who has more than 17 years of investment experience, specializing in small- and mid-cap equities. The team's bottom-up, fundamental investment process seeks to identify high-quality, underappreciated businesses with strong free cash flow generation, high returns on invested capital, and sustainable competitive advantages.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

