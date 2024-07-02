New offerings expand one of the leading fundamental active ETF suites in Canada

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces the latest expansion of its Dynamic Active ETF lineup with the launch of three new solutions. Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF (DXAU), Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF (DXMO) and Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF (DXRE) will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

"Our Dynamic Active ETF suite was one of the first of its kind in Canada and we continue to expand to meet growing investor demand," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "These three ETFs provide our clients with more options to diversify their portfolios with targeted sector exposure."

Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF (DXAU)

DXAU seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of gold companies based anywhere in the world. This ETF is managed by Robert Cohen, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and Nawojka Wachowiak, Portfolio Manager, who collectively have more than 60 years of industry experience with a focus on metals and mining.

Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF (DXMO)

DXMO seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global equity securities of companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals, base metals, rare earths and/or other commodities. This ETF is also managed by Mr. Cohen and Ms. Wachowiak.

Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF (DXRE)

DXRE seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation and income primarily through investment in a diversified portfolio of businesses around the world with potential for increased value due to ownership, management or other investment in real estate assets. This ETF is managed by Maria Benavente, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and Tom Dicker, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, who collectively have more than 30 years of industry experience, primarily in real estate.

To learn more about this and other Dynamic Funds, visit www.dynamic.ca/ETF .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of Scotia Global Asset Management, the registered business name of 1832 Asset Management L.P., the manager of the Fund, which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

