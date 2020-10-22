TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund, managed by Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager Noah Blackstein, won first place in the Equity Focused 3-year and 5-year return categories at the 13th annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, Dynamic Funds announced today.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards again this year. We are committed to providing our clients with a complete suite of outstanding investment solutions delivered in partnership with financial advice – and these awards are testament to that. Congratulations to Noah Blackstein and the investment management team for these impressive results," said Neal Kerr, President, Dynamic Funds.

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, presented by Alternative IQ, recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and raise awareness of that expertise throughout the investment community. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30, 2020, with Fundata Canada collecting and tabulating the data to determine the winners.

For more information about Dynamic Funds' hedge fund and liquid alternative offerings, visit dynamic.ca.

Information pertaining to Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") is not to be construed as a public offering of securities in any jurisdiction. The offering of units of the Fund is made pursuant to its respective Confidential Offering Memorandum only to those investors in jurisdictions of Canada who meet certain eligibility and/or minimum purchase requirements. Important information about the Fund, including a statement of its fundamental investment objectives, is contained in its Confidential Offering Memorandum, a copy of which may be obtained from your investment advisor. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment in the Fund. Investments in the Fund are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Eligible investors should read the Fund's Confidential Offering Memorandum carefully before deciding to purchase units.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

About Alternative IQ

Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, its presentation event held in Toronto each October (performance as at June 30th), and THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference, also held annually in Toronto. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

