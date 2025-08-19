Dynamic Funds announces August 2025 cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series Français

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the August 2025 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of certain Dynamic Funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on August 26, 2025 will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series payable on August 29, 2025. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series

Ticker
symbol
(TSX)

Cash
distribution
per unit ($)

Distribution
frequency

Dynamic Active Bond ETF

DXBB

0.070

Monthly

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.052

Monthly

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.082

Monthly

Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF

DXCB

0.077

Monthly

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.091

Monthly

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.075

Monthly

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.162

Monthly

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.05

Monthly

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.005

Monthly

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.097

Monthly

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.064

Monthly

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF       

DXBU

0.068

Monthly

Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

DXV

0.053

Monthly

Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

DXCO

0.076

Monthly

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund

DXBG

0.078

Monthly

Dynamic Retirement Income Fund

DXR

0.087

Monthly

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund

DXCP

0.095

Monthly

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic Funds ETF website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs.  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

 © Copyright 2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia.  All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

