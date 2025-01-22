Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF led by high-conviction portfolio manager with 30-year track record in U.S. and global growth investing

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds has launched Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF (TSX: DXID) (TSX: DXID.U), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

"Emerging technology, such as artificial intelligence, has captured the interest of the world because of its countless possibilities to transform how we operate across every industry – yet we are in the very early stages of what is possible," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

"We are thrilled to provide investors with an opportunity to tap into this growth potential with an active ETF that will provide targeted exposure to companies at the forefront of innovation and disruption, while prudently managing risk."

"Noah Blackstein's track record in selecting U.S. and global growth technology companies makes him an exceptional choice to manage this ETF," adds Mr. Brisley.

DXID seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world that can benefit from innovative technologies or novel technology-driven business models.

DXID is managed by Noah Blackstein, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, who has more than 30 years of investment experience managing U.S. and global growth mutual funds, hedge funds and liquid alternative mutual funds, and who currently manages approximately $8 billion in assets.

This Dynamic Active ETF is the latest addition to the suite of 25+ Dynamic Active ETFs that provides investors with a broad range of innovative products – from equities and fixed income to alternatives. To learn more about this and other Dynamic Active ETFs, visit www.dynamic.ca/ETF .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information, please contact: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 647 537 8036, [email protected]