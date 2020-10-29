TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today the launch of Dynamic Energy Evolution Fund, an environmentally focused investment solution designed to provide exposure to the opportunities arising from the ongoing shift towards renewable energy.

The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and income primarily through investment in a diversified portfolio of companies involved in renewable energy or related activities from around the globe.

"Climate change action has created a secular tailwind for those companies involved in the global transition to renewable energy. This new fund – managed by portfolio managers with deep experience in the sector – lets investors seize on the compelling opportunities that continue to arise," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

The Fund is managed by Vice-President and Portfolio Manager Jennifer Stevenson, Vice-President and Portfolio Manager Frank Latshaw and Senior Vice-President and Portfolio Manager Oscar Belaiche. Jennifer Stevenson has been active in the energy industry for nearly three decades and Frank Latshaw has focused on the infrastructure space for the past nine years.

As legitimately active managers, the Dynamic Funds investment management teams deeply embed and align environmental, social and governance considerations right across the fundamental investment process to deliver clients long-term value.

