Dynamic Funds launches Active Global Infrastructure and Active International Dividend ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the launch of Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF (TSX Ticker: DXN) and Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF (TSX Ticker: DXW), two new solutions in underserved categories that can help investors improve diversification in their portfolios.

"We are excited to provide these new solutions to our clients, as there are few truly active ETFs available in these areas of the market," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF and Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF can provide investors with greater choice and flexibility when diversifying their portfolios, and are underpinned by Dynamic's considerable experience in the active ETF space."

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and income primarily through investment in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure and related companies from around the globe. This ETF is lead managed by Frank Latshaw and also managed by Oscar Belaiche, who both manage a similar mandate.

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of dividend or distribution paying companies that are located or doing business primarily outside of North America. This ETF is managed by Dana Love, Kevin Kaminski and Danilo Martins, who manage a similar mandate.

The units of Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF and Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF have closed their initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) when the market opens today.

For more information about these and other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit www.dynamic.ca/ETF

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 416-448-7044, [email protected]

