TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the launch of the Dynamic Multi-Alternative PLUS Fund (DMAP), a new liquid alternative mutual fund designed as a one-ticket solution for investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted return potential, and lower correlation to traditional markets.

"Advisors and investors continue to seek out diversified exposure to alternative investments to help dampen market volatility, in an accessible and convenient way," said Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic. The Dynamic Multi-Alternative PLUS Fund provides access to a broad spectrum of alternative asset classes and capital structures within a liquid structure, to deliver comprehensive diversification. We believe this versatile, risk-aware strategy can deliver both income and capital growth, across a range of market conditions."

The DMAP Fund seeks to deliver income and long-term capital appreciation by investing across a wide spectrum of assets (debt, options, structured finance, equity and private assets), while dynamically adjusting allocations based on prevailing market conditions.

The Fund is co-managed by Richard J. Lee, CPA, CA, CFA, Vice-President & Portfolio Manager, and Nick Stogdill, CPA, CFA, Vice-President & Portfolio Manager--who bring more than 35 years of combined industry experience in alternative strategies.

For more information on this and other Dynamic solutions, visit dynamic.ca

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For more information about Dynamic, please visit the Dynamic website.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information, please contact: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only:Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 647 537 8036, [email protected]