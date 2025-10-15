TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P. (the "Manager"), as manager of Dynamic, today announced that it has received unitholder approval at special meetings held on October 15, 2025, to merge certain funds (the "Mergers"). These changes are designed to streamline its lineup and reduce fees.

Approved mergers

The following mutual funds (each, a "Terminating Fund") will be merged into the corresponding fund (each, a "Continuing Fund") set out below:

Terminating Funds

Continuing Funds Marquis Institutional Canadian Equity Portfolio to merge into Dynamic North American Dividend Private Pool Marquis Institutional Bond Portfolio to merge into Dynamic Active Core Bond Private Pool

The Mergers are expected to be implemented on or about November 14, 2025. All costs and expenses associated with the Mergers will be borne by the Manager.

In addition, the following mergers did not require unitholder approval under National Instrument 81-102 and will proceed as planned:

Terminating Funds

Continuing Funds Marquis Institutional Balanced Portfolio to merge into Marquis Balanced Portfolio Marquis Institutional Balanced Growth Portfolio to merge into Marquis Balanced Growth Portfolio Marquis Institutional Growth Portfolio to merge into Marquis Growth Portfolio Marquis Institutional Equity Portfolio to merge into Marquis Equity Portfolio Marquis Institutional Global Equity Portfolio

On the Merger date, each Terminating Fund and Continuing Fund will distribute any net income and net realized capital gains for its taxation year ending on the Merger date, to the extent necessary to eliminate its liability for income tax under Part I of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

More information regarding the Mergers and associated fee reductions were included in the meeting materials sent to unitholders of record as at August 27, 2025. The notice-and-access document and management information circular are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and at www.dynamic.ca/securityholdervote.

For more information on this and other Dynamic solutions, visit dynamic.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Series A units are available for purchase to all investors, while Series F units are only available to investors who participate in eligible fee-based or wrap programs with their registered dealers. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F units may also appear higher than for Series A units as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

