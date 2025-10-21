TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the October 2025 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of certain Dynamic Funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on October 28, 2025 will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series payable on October 31, 2025. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Cash

distribution

per unit ($) Distribution

frequency Dynamic Active Bond ETF DXBB 0.070 Monthly Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.055 Monthly Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.082 Monthly Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF DXCB 0.077 Monthly Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.091 Monthly Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.075 Monthly Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.193 Monthly Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.050 Monthly Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.094 Monthly Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.097 Monthly Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.064 Monthly Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF DXDU.U USD 0.083 Monthly Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.075 Monthly Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF DXV 0.053 Monthly Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund DXCO 0.158 Monthly Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund DXBG 0.095 Monthly Dynamic Retirement Income Fund DXR 0.087 Monthly Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund DXCP 0.095 Monthly

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic Funds ETF website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

