TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds is appointing Jason Gibbs as Co-Head of its Equity Income Team, effective today. Mr. Gibbs is an accomplished investment professional with a long and successful track record of investing in North American equity markets. Mr. Gibbs will be named as a Co-Portfolio Manager on a number of investment funds, as of January 1, 2022, subject to receiving the necessary portfolio manager registrations.

Mr. Gibbs, Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager, will join Oscar Belaiche, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, in co-leading the Equity Income Team, which manages over $21 billion in assets for Dynamic. As one of the original members of the Equity Income team, Mr. Gibbs worked closely with Mr. Belaiche to build up the breadth and depth of the team's coverage, which is now 25 members strong. In his time with the Equity Income Team, Mr. Gibbs earned a reputation as an exceptional portfolio manager and dedicated mentor of talent.

"Legitimately active management is the cornerstone of our investment process, which is why we are so pleased to welcome Jason Gibbs back to our Equity Income Team. His enviable track record and extensive industry experience is a welcome re-addition to the team," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

"I am thrilled to partner with Jason again and look forward to working closely with him to maintain our high standard of excellence and further develop the team's investment talent under our joint leadership," says Mr. Belaiche.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions, and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund Investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: For media enquiries: Alexandra Mathias, Scotia Global Asset Management Communications, [email protected], 416-448-7044

Related Links

http://www.dynamic.ca

