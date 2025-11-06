TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic is proud to announce that several of its funds have been recognized at the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for delivering consistent, strong risk-adjusted returns across multiple categories and time periods.

"These awards highlight our continued commitment to disciplined active management and to helping investors achieve their long-term goals," said Mark Brisley, Head, Dynamic Funds. "Recognition across such a diverse range of categories is a testament to the strength and depth of our investment teams, and to the value we strive to deliver to our clients every day."

The winning funds and ETFs for the following periods ending July 31, 2025, are:

Dynamic Fund Awards

Mutual Fund/ETF name Canadian Investment Funds

Standards Committee

("CIFSC") Category Period

recognized Fund

count Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF Preferred Share Fixed Income 3 years 18 Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Canadian Equity Balanced 3 years 47 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed Income 5 years 11 Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 3 years 49 Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 5 years 48 Dynamic Ultra Short Term Bond Fund Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 5 years 27

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Series A units are available for purchase to all investors, while Series F units are only available to investors who participate in eligible fee-based or wrap programs with their registered dealers. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F units may also appear higher than for Series A units as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

