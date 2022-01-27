TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today its expanded suite of fixed income offerings, to provide its clients with more options for this asset class. The three new fixed income solutions are:

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund

Dynamic Sustainable Credit Private Pool

"Fixed income remains a core component of any portfolio – but we have witnessed increased inflation and with rising interest rate risk on the horizon, traditional approaches to investing may not provide adequate income and risk management. This is why we are expanding our actively managed fixed income offerings to meet a much greater range of needs," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund seeks to provide income with the potential for capital gains by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities from around the globe. This Fund is sub-advised by Payden & Rygel, one of North America's largest independently owned fixed income specialist investment companies with more than US$150 billion in assets under management.

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund seeks to provide income and to a lesser extent capital appreciation while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity by investing primarily in short-term investment grade fixed income securities issued in North America. The Fund will use alternative investment strategies, including the use of leverage created through cash borrowing, short-selling, and derivative contracts. The Fund is managed by Portfolio Managers Domenic Bellissimo and Bill Lytwynchuk of Dynamic's Core Fixed Income Team, who have more than 30 years of combined fixed income credit experience.

Dynamic Sustainable Credit Private Pool is an actively managed, multi-themed, inclusion-based solution. The pool seeks to provide income and the potential for capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of primarily North American investment grade fixed income securities from issuers who are engaged in the development of a sustainable economy. The Pool is managed by portfolio managers from Dynamic's Specialized Credit and Core Fixed Income teams, who have more than 115 years of combined industry experience.

Fee reduction for Dynamic Investment Grade Floating Rate Fund

Effective February 1, 2022, the management fee for Dynamic Investment Grade Floating Rate Fund will be reduced by 20 bps for Series A, F, H, FH and I. The investment objective and other aspects of the Fund will remain the same.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

