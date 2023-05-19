TORONTO, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P., as manager of Dynamic Funds, today announced that it has received securityholder approval at the special meetings of the securityholders held on May 19, 2023 to merge certain funds (the "Mergers"). The Mergers are expected to take effect on or about June 16, 2023.

The following mutual funds (each, a "Terminating Fund") will be merged into the corresponding mutual fund (each, a "Continuing Fund") as follows:

Terminating Funds

Continuing Funds Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class to merge into Dynamic Power Global Growth Class Dynamic Global All-Terrain Fund to merge into Dynamic Asset Allocation Private Pool Dynamic U.S. Sector Focus Class to merge into

Additional information concerning the Mergers is contained in the meeting materials that were mailed to securityholders in connection with the special meetings and which are also available on www.sedar.com and at www.dynamic.ca/securityholdervote.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "expect" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the manager at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

