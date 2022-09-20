TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces the launch of Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF (Ticker: DXQ) which will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

"Investors have faced considerable volatility in both equity and fixed income markets this year – but continue to seek robust income. This is why we are launching an actively managed ETF to help provide enhanced yield with the added benefits of lower volatility and diversification through the use of covered options," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

DXQ aims to provide an attractive total return by investing in a portfolio of primarily North American, dividend-paying equity securities and writing cash-covered put and covered call options. By earning options premiums and dividends, DXQ aims to deliver a fixed monthly distribution with a robust yield.

DXQ will be actively managed by Vice President & Portfolio Manager Damian Hoang and his team using their unique blend of fundamental and quantitative ("quantamental") strategies. Hoang has more than 14 years of industry experience.

This new solution further expands Dynamic's active ETF lineup, which spans fixed income, equity, and alternative mandates. To learn more about this and other Dynamic Active ETFs, visit www.dynamic.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: Customer Relations Centre: 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth, Management Communications, Scotiabank, 416-448-7044, [email protected]