TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces the expansion of its Active ETF lineup with the launch of Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF (ticker: DXDB), which will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

"DXDB is an actively managed, diversified corporate bond ETF that provides the potential for more tax-efficient capital gains along with interest income. It can be used as a complement to the core bond allocation of an investor's portfolio," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "With the prevailing challenges and opportunities in fixed income markets, we are pleased to provide investors with this timely addition to the Dynamic Active ETF toolbox to diversify their portfolios."

DXDB invests primarily in Canadian, investment-grade corporate bonds with a term to maturity of between three to seven years. The ETF seeks to generate returns through active selection of discounted bonds.

DXDB will be actively managed by Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager Marc-André Gaudreau and his team. Gaudreau has more than two decades of investment management experience across the credit spectrum for both retail and institutional clients.

This new solution further expands the Dynamic Active ETF lineup, which spans fixed income, equity, and alternative mandates. To learn more about this and other Dynamic Active ETFs, visit www.dynamic.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

