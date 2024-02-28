TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P., as manager of Dynamic Funds (the "Manager"), today announced a proposal to merge Dynamic Dividend Income Fund (the "Terminating Fund") into Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund (the "Continuing Fund") to streamline its product shelf.

The fund merger, which will be on a tax-deferred basis on or about June 14, 2024, does not require securityholder approval as it meets the applicable requirements under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds for permitted mergers. All costs and expenses associated with the merger will be borne by the Fund Manager.

The Independent Review Committee has reviewed potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed merger. The Committee has provided the Manager with an approval after determining that the merger, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Terminating Fund and the corresponding Continuing Fund.

For more information about these and other Dynamic mutual funds, please visit the Dynamic Funds website .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of Scotia Global Asset Management, the registered business name of 1832 Asset Management L.P., the manager of the Fund, which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2024 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | X: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

www.dynamic.ca

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186; For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Scotia Global Asset Management Communications, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036