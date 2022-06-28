TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Effective today, Dynamic Sustainable Credit Private Pool is renamed to Dynamic Sustainable Credit Fund. The Fund's investment objectives, strategies, and fees remain the same.

Dynamic Active Sustainable Solutions are designed to help investors build diversified portfolios focused on delivering long-term value and fostering positive change on a wide range of issues. The suite includes the following investment solutions:

Dynamic Sustainable Equity Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth from an actively managed and diversified portfolio of companies that are engaged in the development of a sustainable economy. The Fund is managed by Eric Mencke , Don Simpson , and Rory Ronan and is available for investment beginning today.

seeks to provide long-term capital growth from an actively managed and diversified portfolio of companies that are engaged in the development of a sustainable economy. The Fund is managed by , , and and is available for investment beginning today. Dynamic Sustainable Credit Fund seeks to provide income, and potentially capital appreciation, from an actively managed and diversified portfolio of primarily North American, investment grade, fixed-income securities from issuers who are engaged in the development of a sustainable economy.

seeks to provide income, and potentially capital appreciation, from an actively managed and diversified portfolio of primarily North American, investment grade, fixed-income securities from issuers who are engaged in the development of a sustainable economy. Dynamic Energy Evolution Fund exclusively focuses on investing in renewable energy leaders of today and the innovators of tomorrow with proven technologies and solid prospects for organic growth.

exclusively focuses on investing in renewable energy leaders of today and the innovators of tomorrow with proven technologies and solid prospects for organic growth. Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF seeks to provide exposure to the opportunities arising from the energy industry's shift away from traditional fossil fuels towards more renewable energy sources. Ticker: DXET.

To learn more about the Dynamic Active Sustainable Solutions suite, visit Dynamic's Sustainability Matters page.

