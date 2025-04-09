VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Young athletes from both Canada and the United States came together for the first time at Vancouver's Battle at the Border Tournament, a groundbreaking youth football event made possible in part by Dylan Sidoo , Director of the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation.

The tournament welcomed elite youth football programs from both sides of the border. Thanks to Dylan's support and partnership with Air Raid Academy, the U12 team not only competed—but won their division in impressive fashion.

"This is more than just a win. It's proof of what can happen when kids are given opportunity," said Dylan Sidoo , a former USC rugby player and passionate advocate for youth sports.

A Leader On and Off the Field

As Director of the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation , Dylan plays a leading role in advancing its mission to create access for underserved youth through education, sport, and mentorship.

"Sport changed my life. It taught me leadership, resilience, and confidence," Dylan said. "Now I want to help pass that on."

Dylan's athletic journey—from playing rugby at the University of Southern California to mentoring young athletes today—fuels his commitment to programs like Battle at the Border.

Building the Future of Youth Football

The Battle at the Border tournament marked a major milestone in Canadian youth sports, setting the stage for future cross-border competitions. With the championship win by Air Raid Academy's U12 team, it's clear that this is just the beginning.

Through his continued leadership, Dylan is helping grow opportunities for young athletes—on the field and beyond.

About the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation

The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation is a Vancouver-based nonprofit organization committed to empowering youth through education, athletics, and mentorship. Founded by David Sidoo and led by Dylan Sidoo , the foundation supports scholarships, grassroots programs, and youth development initiatives across Canada and beyond, with a strong belief in the power of sport to transform lives and communities.

