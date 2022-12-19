Dye & Durham significantly expands legal practice management capabilities with the addition of litigation workflow software

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced a significant expansion of its software product offering in Canada with the addition of a comprehensive suite of litigation workflow solutions.

Effective immediately, Dye & Durham customers can access an automated document generation platform, known as ACL, that lets lawyers quickly and easily generate court forms and documents in civil litigation and small claim matters, saving time and minimizing the risk of error.

ACL also offers a comprehensive library of more than 3,500 court forms, precedents and other legal content. The platform's workflow capability enables lawyers to ensure all critical dates and tasks are met, with instant visibility across all matters. In addition, Dye & Durham customers will be able to use xchangedocs, a new cloud-based electronic document exchange that lets lawyers share documents securely or serve them electronically.

"Dye & Durham is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software that makes managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy," said Jack Mead, Vice-President of Product, Canada at Dye & Durham. "This expansion will soon enable us to significantly enhance the litigation workflow in our flagship practice management application, Unity, embedding Dye & Durham further into lawyers' workflow processes and making us even more strongly positioned as a technology partner to Canada's legal community."

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software. Dye & Durham also provides critical information services and workflows, which customers use to manage their non-discretionary information, regulatory and due diligence requirements. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

