Dye & Durham Responds to Media Report

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND), at the request of CIRO, today responded to a media report that it is exploring a sale after receiving takeover interest. The Company confirms that it has expanded the scope of its previously commenced strategic review process to consider additional opportunities to enhance shareholder value that may include, but are not limited to, a sale of the company, merger, divestiture of assets, or other strategic transactions.

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or other alternative, nor any assurance as to its outcome or timing. There is no timetable for completion of this process and Dye & Durham does not intend to comment further unless and until it determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

Advisors

Dye & Durham has retained Goldman Sachs, as its strategic advisor, Goodmans LLP and Groia & Company as its legal advisors, and Gagnier Communications LLC and Sovereign Advisory Inc. as its strategic communications advisors.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

