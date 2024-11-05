Dye & Durham Responds to Engine Capital's Attempt to Replace its Board and Seize Control of the Company

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software, today responded to Engine Capital LP's (together with its affiliates, "Engine" or "we") nomination of six individuals for the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and stated desire to replace the Company's management team.

Engine, which has vehemently opposed the Company's exploration of strategic alternatives, including a sale of the business, is attempting a zero-premium takeover of Dye & Durham for its own gain and to the detriment of other shareholders.

Engine has repeatedly levelled baseless assertions against the Board and management team in its costly and distracting campaign to gain control of Dye & Durham. Engine's new proposed slate, as a group, lack substantive senior executive, operational, and board experience. Simply put, Dye & Durham does not believe that Engine's handpicked nominees are qualified to act as stewards of Dye & Durham's business.

Through a combination of disciplined capital deployment and organic growth, since its IPO, Dye & Durham has created one of the world's largest legal technology companies, outperforming virtually all of its peers by all key financial metrics as well as the Russell 3000 Index (by 86% since IPO, and 89% over the past year). In addition, the Company has experienced compound annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 58%1. The Company has also taken concrete actions to reduce debt, and recently reported it surpassed $150 million in annual recurring revenue.

Engine and its partners' attempt at a wholesale replacement of the Board and management team, puts this extraordinary track record and future trajectory at risk. Engine's Arnaud Ajdler, after over a year of agitation and meetings with the Company, announced his nominees with great fanfare, but still could not produce a plan to run the business or unlock value.

As long term shareholders know, Dye & Durham, since the 2023 annual meeting, has proactively, deliberately, and substantially refreshed its Board. The Company looks forward to presenting its nominees to shareholders and operational plan in its upcoming management information circular, while continuing to focus on its business and drive value for shareholders.



1 LTM FY2020 to LTM Q1 F2025

