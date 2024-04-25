Dye & Durham Responds to Engine Capital

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), (TSX: DND) one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today responded to a public letter issued by Engine Capital LP ("Engine").

The board of directors (the "Board") has patiently engaged with Engine and its joint actors over the past several months. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the Board, Engine continues to display a stunning lack of understanding of the key value drivers of Dye & Durham's business. Engine's letter grossly mischaracterizes the Company's track record of value creation, operational efficiency, and approach to capital allocation, and is reflective of their superficial understanding of the business, its history and its future. Engine's letter contains many basic factual errors.

Dye & Durham is performing extremely well. The Board and management team are aligned with shareholders, and continue to drive disciplined execution and opportunities to enhance long term shareholder value. The Company has done this while ensuring it has a robust capital structure that preserves Dye & Durham's financial flexibility. The Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all of the Company's stakeholders and, we will continue welcome the opportunity to continue to engage in good faith with all shareholders.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. Dye & Durham has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

For further information: Huss Hirji, VP, Investor Relations, Dye & Durham Limited, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-323-7193