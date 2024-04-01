Dye & Durham Provides Update on the Company's 3.75% convertible senior unsecured debentures due 2026

TORONTO, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today announced that, subject to the closing of its previously announced refinancing transactions (the "Refinancing Transactions"), it intends to make an offer, by way of a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), to acquire some or all of its outstanding 3.75% convertible senior unsecured debentures due 2026 (the "2026 Debentures"). The terms of the Offer will be announced if and when the Offer is commenced.

In order to finance the Offer, Dye & Durham will place C$185 million of the proceeds from the Refinancing Transactions in an escrow account, which amount will be held until the earlier of (a) the repurchase by Holdings of all of the outstanding 2026 Debentures, or (b) the maturity date of the 2026 Debentures.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Refinancing Transactions and the expectations regarding the Offer.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that the Company is unable to successfully complete the Refinancing Transactions, the risk that the Offer is not made or is unsuccessful, and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although Dye & Durham has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to it or that it presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, Dye & Durham disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information: Huss Hirji, VP, Investor Relations, Dye & Durham Limited, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-323-7193