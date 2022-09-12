Dye & Durham provides update on Link Group acquisition and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority regulatory approval

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today provided an update regarding its proposed acquisition of Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX: LNK) ("Link Group") and the related UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") regulatory approval process.

The FCA has delivered a Warning Notice to Dye & Durham stating that it is proposing to approve the Company's acquisition of Link Fund Solutions Limited ("LFS") subject to conditions, which are subject to finalization.

The currently proposed conditions provide that the FCA will not approve the proposed acquisition unless Dye & Durham undertakes to cover any shortfall in the value of the assets of Link Fund Solutions Limited ("LFS"), up to a maximum of £306 million (approximately A$523 million or C$465 million) in relation to any restitution and/or redress payments that the FCA may levy on LFS in relation to its management of the LF Woodford Equity and Income Fund ("Woodford Fund"). For certainty, the process by which any restitution and/or redress liability is decided is still underway and no determinations in that respect have been made.

The Woodford Fund was a £3 billion (approximately A$5.13 billion or C$4.56 billion) investment fund that collapsed in 2019 after it was unable to repay investors. The FCA commenced an enforcement investigation into LFS, which was responsible for managing the Woodford Fund, including its liquidity, in June 2019. In its latest audited financials, released on August 30, 2022, Link Group disclosed that no provision for contingent liability has been made by it in respect of the Woodford Fund matters.

Dye & Durham is currently assessing the impact of the proposed condition on the proposed acquisition of Link Group. If Dye & Durham is unable to accept the FCA's conditions, one of the conditions precedent in the proposed Link Group acquisition's scheme implementation deed (the "scheme") would not be capable of being satisfied.

Dye & Durham is not a party to the FCA's enforcement investigation of LFS. The Company is supportive of any resolution which would result in the Woodford fund holders being appropriately compensated, to the extent that the FCA's investigation ultimately concludes that there were failings by LFS which contributed to investor losses.

Dye & Durham is in active discussions with Link Group to find a resolution with respect to the matters set out in this press release that will allow the proposed transaction to proceed. The Company will provide an update on the proposed acquisition and its timing when it is legally required or otherwise appropriate to do so.

As part of the FCA's regulatory approval process, Dye & Durham received change-of-control approval from the FCA with respect to six of the seven UK-regulated entities owned by Link Group.

