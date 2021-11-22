Dye & Durham partners with LAWPRO to add TitlePlus to Unity

Partnership with LAWPRO latest example of Unity's continued evolution as a next generation practice management platform

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, announced today it has entered into a new agreement with LAWPRO to make TitlePLUS title insurance policies available within the Company's next generation practice management platform, Unity®.

Unity empowers Canadian legal professionals with advanced functionality and access to a powerful network of industry-leading partner solutions that help them manage their practice and work more efficiently. Unity users will soon be able to order title insurance policies from TitlePLUS directly within the solution, saving time on every matter.

"Unity is an industry leading solution that we continue to evolve with strategic investments that add increased functionality that improve productivity," says Dennis Barnhart, President, Canada of Dye & Durham. "Title insurance is a critical piece of real estate conveyancing and this partnership with TitlePLUS will offer Unity users a new option as part of their streamlined workflow."

"Integrating TitlePLUS ordering within Unity gives lawyers and their clients the opportunity to have easy access to more title insurance options than ever before," says Daniel Pinnington, President & Chief Executive Officer of LAWPRO. "Combining the power of Unity with the Canadian expertise and knowledgeable underwriting of TitlePLUS is a powerful mix that supports lawyers and the work they do for their clients."

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com .

About LAWPRO (Lawyers' Professional Indemnity Company)

LAWPRO is licensed to provide professional liability insurance in Ontario and title insurance across Canada. Through its malpractice insurance program, LAWPRO insures over 30,450 practising lawyers and their paralegal partners in Ontario, as well as providing them with risk and practice management information under the practicePRO banner. LAWPRO's TitlePLUS product is the only Canadian-owned title insurance provider. Lawyers are a critical part of the real estate transaction, and TitlePLUS is committed to offering a service that values lawyers' expertise. Additional information can be found at www.lawpro.ca and www.titleplus.ca

