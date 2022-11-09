Dye & Durham moving headquarters to the award-winning 25 York Street in downtown Toronto

The move reflects Dye & Durham's commitment to an outstanding office experience for its employees

The company will be headquartered in Toronto's Telus building in January 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, is moving its headquarters to the award-winning Telus building at 25 York Street in Toronto to accommodate its ongoing rapid growth and return-to-office plans.

The move, which will take place in January 2023, represents Dye & Durham's commitment to a best-in-class office experience as employees begin returning to the office following almost three years of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

"It's an amazing destination to connect with colleagues, collaborate in person and enjoy the benefits and amenities of a world-class office space as we continue to do our best work and dramatically grow our company," said Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud.

"Working together in person enables greater collaboration, allows team members to innovate and share ideas and best practices more effectively, and helps them tackle customer and business challenges and opportunities with greater speed and efficiency."

25 York Street has been recertified for BOMA BEST at the platinum level, achieving the highest score globally at 99.2 per cent. BOMA BEST is Canada's largest environmental assessment and certification program for existing buildings.

In 2018, 25 York Street also became Canada's first-ever Fitwel-certified office tower. Fitwel is the world's leading certification system for buildings. In 2019, 25 York was also honoured with the Outstanding Building of the Year Award known as the Toby.

The building features expansive 30-foot-high lobby ceilings and a pressurized raised floor system, providing custom temperature control and fresh air. It's linked directly to the PATH system, connecting to the nearby Scotiabank Arena and Union Station, and is within steps to key downtown amenities and attractions including the waterfront, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, restaurants, shopping and retail, entertainment venues, hotels and more.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

