Dye & Durham launches revamped websites and new bundled offerings for NoticeConnect and the Canada Will Registry

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced that two of Canada's leading online destinations for executors and creditors requiring information on wills & estates have a new look. Beginning today NoticeConnect.com and CanadaWillRegistry.org have relaunched featuring improved usability, simplification of key processes, new bundled offerings and new branding that more closely aligns with other properties under the Dye & Durham's banner.

"NoticeConnect and the Canada Will Registry are essential services that play a key role in the administration and registration of hundreds of thousands of wills and estates across Canada," says Martha Vallance, Chief Operating Officer, Dye & Durham. "We're excited to bring a streamlined user experience to both of these vital sites while at the same time more closely aligning them with Dye & Durham's global brand."

Launched in 2017, NoticeConnect has quickly become the leading information solution destination for will & estates professionals in Canada. It is the largest provider of online Notice to Creditors in the country, registering an average of 1,700% more Notice to Creditors each month than all other competitors combined. NoticeConnect was acquired by Dye & Durham in December, 2020.

The Canada Will Registry was launched in 2019 to solve issues surrounding accessibility to estate planning documents, and to provide estate professionals with due diligence tools. The Canada Will Registry has become the most widely used will search service in Canada supporting estate professionals as they conduct due diligence in support of the administration of estates.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

