Dye & Durham launches new National Property API for leading financial institutions

The National Property API is the first of its kind in Australia , allowing a single search for all national property titles across territories and states, delivering search results in a standardized format.

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND), a leading global provider of state-of-the-art, cloud-based software for financial, legal and government professionals, announced today the launch of its National Property API ("API"). The new API allows financial institutions to carry out a single search, accessing all of Australia's property title databases which in turn helps mitigate lending risk more efficiently.

Ultimately, the National Property API empowers financial institutions to improve the customer experience by providing efficiency, accuracy, speed, and certainty.

"The demands of today's evolving and ever-changing risk management environment require financial institutions to continuously adopt the latest solutions to support regulatory compliance, while mitigating risk and providing the customer with the best possible experience," says Dennis Barnhart, Managing Director of Dye & Durham Australia. "The API reduces the likelihood of errors resulting from manual data entry and cuts down the time required to verify that information throughout the home loan origination process. It's a game changer."

The API eliminates the need to manually search, organize and digest land titles from numerous land registries across Australia. Automating the national property title search and making it easily accessible through the financial institution's existing loan origination platform is expected to significantly lower risk, reduce handling time, and provide yet another safeguard to ensure regulatory compliance.

Dye & Durham's market-leading innovative workflow technologies are enhanced by the company's unique position as one of the world's largest providers of data insights and due diligence solutions required to manage risk for residential and commercial transactions.

This position, supported by an Australia-based team and a global network of experts, has established Dye & Durham as a trusted partner for some of the largest financial institutions in the world — including the Big 4 Banks in Australia, accounting for two-thirds of the Australian banking industry.

Dye & Durham is a global tech company that specialises in providing legal, financial and government service professionals with cloud-based solutions for business transactions and regulatory compliance. Everything we do focuses on improving the precision, confidence, and rigour of our customers. We provide the software and connectivity so they can work with certainty.

Dye & Durham Corporation has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa. It has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions and government organisations. Our easy-to-use platforms connect professionals with the most reliable public records and government registry data for faster reporting and active receipt of critical information. We have standardised and automated workflows for greater operational efficiency and productivity.

