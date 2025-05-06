Dye & Durham Launches Groundbreaking Automated Error Correction Feature for CANACT BillPay Platform

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, legal and financial technology solutions, today announced the launch of an innovative automated error correction feature within its industry-leading CANACT BillPay platform. This first-of-its-kind advancement directly addresses a key recommendation from the Payments Canada task force on the modernization of bill payment services, resolving long-standing inefficiencies and significantly improving the experience for millions of Canadian users.

Supporting over 20 million retail and corporate users, CANACT BillPay is one of the country's largest bill payment services, connecting leading financial institutions to more than 15,000 national billers. With this new feature, financial institutions and billers can now streamline and automate the complex process of managing bill payment corrections, reducing resolution times from weeks to just days.

"This is a major step forward in modernizing Canada's bill payment infrastructure," said Yves Denomme, CEO of Dye & Durham Financial Solutions. "By eliminating manual bottlenecks and improving transparency, our automated error correction tool empowers financial institutions and billers to deliver faster, more secure, and more reliable payment experiences to their customers. It's a game-changer for operational efficiency and customer trust."

Until now, the bill payment error correction process has been largely manual and cumbersome, relying on phone calls, emails, and faxes that leave resolution times often stretching into weeks or even months. The new automated process offers full transparency, enhanced compliance with regulatory standards, and robust security, while also allowing financial institutions to initiate returns and traces directly within their online systems.

As Canada's payments ecosystem continues to evolve, Dye & Durham's enhancements to CANACT BillPay reflect its deep commitment to innovation, regulatory alignment, and empowering institutions with the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world. Dye & Durham will be showcasing the new enhancements as a part of the 2025 Payments Canada SUMMIT taking place May 6th to 8th, 2025 in Toronto.

