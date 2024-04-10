Dye & Durham joins the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Artificial Intelligence Hub

Dye & Durham partners with Microsoft Canada, WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo and Magnet to promote business adoption, inform public policy and advance AI use cases.

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software, announced today that it is joining the Ontario Chamber of Commerce's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub as a Lead Partner.

Launching today, the AI Hub is an industry-academic collaboration to drive AI adoption among Ontario businesses – and advance evidence-based policymaking from government.

"Dye & Durham is thrilled to join our esteemed partners in supporting the Ontario Chamber of Commerce's AI Hub mandate of fostering meaningful conversation and action in driving adoption of AI and emerging technologies," says Matthew Proud, Chief Executive Officer at Dye & Durham. "The use cases for AI in the legal tech sector are incredibly exciting, and Dye & Durham is eager to play a leading role in helping legal professionals responsibly harness the many benefits AI provides."

As a trusted partner of the Government of Ontario for over 25 years, Dye & Durham recognizes the importance of collaborating closely with Queen's Park in developing policies that strengthen Ontario's position as a leader in AI and helps drive economic prosperity.

"The Ontario Chamber of Commerce plays an integral role in bringing business and government together on critical issues and the AI Hub provides the platform for advancing policy development through greater collaboration," says Dye & Durham's Morgan McLellan, Vice President of Global Communications. "It's not often that we get an opportunity to join like-minded stakeholders on an issue that will have profound and lasting economic consequences."

In an increasingly competitive global economy, it's imperative that business, academia, and policy makers come together to chart a path forward to unleash Ontario's full AI potential.

"The adoption of AI poses opportunities and challenges, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises and those in highly regulated sectors," says Daniel Tisch, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. "To advance Ontario's competitive advantage it is crucial that we create a roadmap to incentivize AI adoption, address skills gaps, and reduce silos."

The AI Hub has three core offerings: courses and training sessions to bridge the knowledge gap among businesses; policy development and advocacy to promote evidence-based decision making; and events and networking to drive thought leadership and conversations about AI.

