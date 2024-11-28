Dye & Durham Forecasts Record Setting Quarter & Announces Upcoming Investor Briefing

$120 -125 million Q2 FY2025 guidance range for revenue versus $110 million in Q2 FY2024

6-10% expected Organic Revenue Growth 1,3 rate in Q2 FY2025 versus 2.8% in Q2 FY2024

Results are trending for the Company's best quarterly revenue1 performance ever – clear proof that management's value creation plan is working

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today provided second quarter fiscal 2025 ("Q2 FY2025") guidance, forecasting its best quarter to date.

Based on the continued success of the Company's organic growth initiatives, management is pleased to provide Q2 FY2025 revenue guidance of $120-125 million. Management also expects to report an Organic Revenue Growth Rate3 of 6-10% for Q2 FY2025.

(CNW Group/Dye & Durham Limited)

"Dye & Durham is delivering on its commitment to investors and generating impressive and record-setting results. The management team's strategy has worked to transition our revenue model to a more predictable contracted revenue, and to capitalize on organic growth opportunities such as cross-selling," said Matthew Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham.

1) Excludes TM Group 2) Represents mid point of guidance

"While the events of the past few quarters have imposed an unnecessary distraction on our business, our team has remained focused on executing against our Value Creation Plan, which can be seen in the $50 million annual revenue growth we have delivered on. Our financial profile underscores the strength of our strategy and the quality of our board of directors and management team," continued Mr. Proud.

Investor Briefing Event

The Company will also host an Investor Briefing event (the "Briefing") on the afternoon of December 10, 2024, to provide shareholders with an update on the Company's progress and strategic execution of its recently published 'Value Creation Plan'. The Briefing will also include a question and answer session. Investors are invited to attend in person or access the Briefing from the Events section on the Investors page of its website.

Details on the Value Creation Plan, which is focused on continuing to drive driving sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders, can be found in the Investors section of the Company's website and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

3) Represents a non-IFRS measure. This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For the relevant definition, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release. Management believes non-IFRS measures, including Organic Revenue Growth Rate, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the business by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures", and "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures. Please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation of Organic Revenue to Revenue.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to Organic Revenue Growth Rate, which is a non-IFRS measure. This is not a recognized measure under IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Rather, this measure is provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss Dye & Durham's financial outlook. The Company's definitions of non-IFRS measures may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Dye & Durham's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures, including "Organic Revenue Growth Rate" (as defined below), to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issues.

Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" and "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures.

Organic Revenue Growth Rate

"Organic Revenue Growth Rate" means total revenue in the current quarter period (excluding the pre-acquisition quarterly revenue of those acquisitions executed in the last twelve month period and discontinued businesses) ("Organic Revenue") divided by the total revenue in the prior quarter period (excluding TM Group, pre-acquisition quarterly revenue and discontinued businesses). Organic Revenue, which is a non-IFRS measure, is used as a component in Organic Revenue Growth Rate. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's Q2 FY2025 Organic Growth Rate.



$ million Q2 FY2025 Revenue 120 - 125 Pre-Acquisition Reporting Results 3.5 Organic Revenue 116.5-121.5 Q2 FY2024 Revenue 110 Organic Revenue Growth Rate (%) 6% - 10%

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's financial outlook and expected Q2 FY2025 revenue and Organic Revenue Growth Rate. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to guidance, expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Specifically, statements regarding Dye & Durham's expectations of future results, including its expected Q2 FY2025 revenue and Organic Revenue Growth Rate, performance, prospects, the markets in which we operate, or about any future intention with regard to its business, acquisition strategies and debt reduction strategy are forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Dye & Durham's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position, but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospectus, and growth initiatives. The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) the Company's results of operations will continue as expected, (ii) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (iii) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (iv) the Company will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and realize on synergies, including with respect of acquisitions, (v) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact the Company's business, (vi) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed, (vii) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, (viii) the industries the Company operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience, (ix) exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, * the seasonal trends in real estate transaction volume will continue as expected, (xi) the Company's expectations for increases to the average rate per user on its platforms, contractual revenues, and incremental earnings from its latest asset-based acquisition will be met, (xii) the Company being able to effectively upsell and cross-sell between practice management and data insights & due diligence customers, (xiii) the Company's expectations regarding its debt reduction strategy will be met, and (xiv) those assumptions described under the heading "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis.

While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, including in respect of acquisitions; the Company will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to economic and political uncertainty; income tax related risks; and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that it believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results of developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor Relations: Huss Hirji, VP, Investor Relations, Dye & Durham Limited, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-323-7193