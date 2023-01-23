Dye & Durham continues to grow its global practice management software business with U.K. acquisition

Acquisition of Insight Legal Software significantly expands Dye & Durham reach in key U.K. market

Growing demand for cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make it easier to manage a law firm, organize cases, and collaborate with clients provides significant opportunity for Dye & Durham and Insight Legal in the U.K. and worldwide

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today announced the enhancement of its practice management software offering for the U.K. legal community with the acquisition of leading U.K-based software firm Insight Legal Software Ltd. ("Insight Legal").

Dye & Durham has become a leading provider of cloud-based practice management solutions - the mission critical systems that enable law firms to manage their operations with increased efficiency, ease and profitability - for small and medium-sized law firms. Robust functionality designed to support matter management, human resource management, client intake, client management, document storage, and trust and practice accounting helps legal firms manage and improve relevant aspects of their operation in a single, integrated solution.

"As one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software Dye & Durham is always looking for ways to strengthen our product offering and provide the most robust and capable suite of solutions designed to enable our customers to increase their efficiency and profitability," said Martha Vallance, Chief Operating Officer, Dye & Durham. "The addition of Insight Legal enhances our existing practice management capabilities while enabling us to continue to grow our product offering for and footprint in the important U.K. market."

Founded in 2011, Insight Legal has established itself as one of the U.K.'s premiere legal practice management technology innovators, with more than 900 clients and 5,000 users throughout the U.K. The company is best known for its all-in-one practice management platform that combines legal accounts, case management, firm management and a variety of seamless integrations designed to help legal professionals improve the efficiency of their day-to-day operations.

This press release is being issued for information purposes only. Dye & Durham does not consider the information contained herein to be material information as such term is defined under the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

Disclaimer

This press release is being issued for information purposes only. Dye & Durham does not consider the information contained herein to be material information as such term is defined under the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the Company's continued growth in the U.K. market. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to: (a) Dye & Durham's results of operations will continue as expected, (b) the Company will continue effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (c) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (d) the Company will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and continue to realize on synergies, (e) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact Dye & Durham's business, (f) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed, (g) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, and (h) the industries Dye & Durham operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience. Forward-looking information is also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and those set out in its most recent management discussion and analysis. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: For further information: Morgan McLellan, VP, Global Communications, [email protected], 647-802-4825