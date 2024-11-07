Dye & Durham Comments on Competition Bureau Investigation

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) today commented on the Competition Bureau's (the "Bureau") investigation into the Company's position in the conveyancing software market, as announced by the Bureau today.

The Bureau, as per its normal course practice, obtained a court order to produce records and provide written responses, related to its investigation. There has been no determination, finding, or conclusion of wrong doing at this time and Dye & Durham is providing its full cooperation with the Bureau's investigation. The Company will continue to take steps to inform and educate the Bureau on its business and industry practices.

Dye & Durham is an extraordinary Canadian success story, disrupting a disjointed customer experience for legal and business professionals. The Company operates in the highly competitive software industry, and one that is regularly disrupted by technological innovation.

Dye & Durham is concerned that the Bureau may be acting on allegations originated in whole or in part by industry competitors who have resisted productivity enhancing innovation that could improve the customer experience and present more attractive product offerings and solutions. The Company is also concerned that the allegations in the Bureau's filing materials improperly contextualize commercial relationships and standard software industry and data services business practices such as subscription and contract terms, discounted pricing, and product suite offerings.

The Company will continue to update stakeholders when appropriate, respecting the integrity of the Bureau's investigation.

The investigation places no restriction on Dye & Durham's execution of its strategy, operations, or conduct of its business.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

