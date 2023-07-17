Dye & Durham appoints two new senior executives to its leadership team

David Nash appointed Chief Product Officer

appointed Chief Product Officer Aaron Eichenlaub appointed Chief Revenue Officer

appointed Chief Revenue Officer Key strategic hires to build next generation of legaltech products and drive recurring revenue

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today announced two new senior executive appointments to its global Executive Leadership Team.

David Nash has been appointed Dye & Durham's Chief Product Officer, and Aaron Eichenlaub has been appointed the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Both Mr. Nash and Mr. Eichenlaub report directly to Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud.

"We're excited to add David and Aaron to our team. Both are world-class leaders with a wealth of relevant expertise, as well as a shared passion and focus on our customers. In addition, they both have experience scaling global businesses, as well as optimizing and integrating acquired teams, products and assets," Mr. Proud said. "These are two critically strategic roles for our business. Expanding and enhancing our industry-defining product roadmap and aggressively growing our revenue and profitability are top priorities for our company as we embark on our next stage of growth. I look forward to working closely with David and Aaron and seeing the significant value they will drive at Dye & Durham."

Mr. Nash leads Dye & Durham's product teams globally and is accountable for building the company's next generation of SaaS, integrating emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and delivering innovative solutions which help Dye & Durham's customers achieve more growth with less effort. He most recently served as the Chief Product Officer at Board International, a cloud-based, private equity-owned SaaS business which helps companies surface insights, make better decisions and plan more thoughtfully for the future. At Board, he built the company's first-ever global product management practice and delivered multiple product and platform releases embraced by customers within his first 12 months. Mr. Nash is a commercially focused SaaS product leader with more than 20 years of product experience at organizations like NAVEX, CDK Global (formerly ADP Dealer Services) and Intel Corp.

Mr. Eichenlaub leads the company's global sales organization and is responsible for Dye & Durham's sales strategy in each of its markets around the world, identifying and executing on cross-sell and new-logo opportunities, growing contracted recurring revenue, unlocking new revenue streams and setting pricing. Mr. Eichenlaub's career in sales spans almost two decades. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Sales at HouseCanary, a U.S.-based, real-estate valuation technology company, where he rebuilt the company's sales organization. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Sales at CoStar Group Inc., a publicly traded provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics, where he was responsible for more than 35,000 clients and approximately US$750 million in revenue and led almost 400 salespeople.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: Media Relations: Morgan McLellan, VP, Global Communications, [email protected], 647-802-4825; Investor Relations: Ross Marshall, LodeRock Advisors Inc., [email protected], 416-526-1563