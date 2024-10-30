Dye & Durham Appoints Luke McCormick to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) today announced that Luke McCormick has been appointed to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), with immediate effect. Mr. McCormick's appointment to the Board is in connection with the Company's cooperation agreement with Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd.

Mr. McCormick is the Managing Director of Investments and a Partner at Generation Capital, a Toronto-based private investment management firm. He is responsible for sourcing investment opportunities and managing the firm's global portfolio across all asset classes, including public equity, private equity, real estate, and venture capital. In this capacity he has served on the board of directors for several private companies. Prior to joining Generation Capital, he worked at Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. Mr. McCormick holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University, a BSc in biology from King's College, and is a CFA Charterholder.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Mr. McCormick and look forward to his participation on the Board. Mr. McCormick's expertise in capital allocation and experience with B2B SaaS companies, will prove valuable to the Board, as Dye & Durham continues to execute its strategy and drive growth across its business," said Colleen Moorehead, Chair of the Board.

"Dye and Durham has an enviable market position and a multitude of options at its disposal to unlock significant long-term value for all shareholders. I look forward to working constructively with my fellow Board members and contributing my perspective and expertise to the Company's capital allocation process," said Luke McCormick.

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

