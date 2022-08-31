Dye & Durham appoints Frank Di Liso as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, announced today that Frank Di Liso has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 23, 2022. Mr. Di Liso will be based in Toronto and report directly to Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud.

Mr. Di Liso is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of progressively senior finance experience, including the role of interim Chief Financial Officer at TMX Group Limited, which he held from August 2020 to June 2021. Most recently, he served in the role of VP, Corporate Finance and Administration at TMX Group, leading teams across the company's enterprise performance management, reporting, planning and administration functions. Mr. Di Liso has also served as Chair of the Audit Committee for BOX Options Market LLC, an equity options market in the U.S.

"We're incredibly excited that Frank has decided to join our Executive Leadership Team," said Mr. Proud. "He is a strong finance leader with extensive experience across the full spectrum of finance disciplines – much of which he gathered inside a world-class digital infrastructure organization, making his expertise ideally suited to our business. I am confident he will make an immediate impact at Dye & Durham."

Mr. Di Liso joined TMX Group in January 2009. He has also served as CFO of the Canadian Depository of Securities since 2018, and Treasurer of the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation since 2014. Prior to joining TMX Group, Mr. Di Liso held senior roles in the finance departments at two of the country's largest telecommunications companies. He obtained his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 2001 and graduated from the University of Toronto with a Business Administration degree (Honours). He is also a graduate of the Rotman CFO Leadership program in 2019.

