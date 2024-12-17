Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Dec 17, 2024, 21:30 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 17, 2024 (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, each of the individuals listed below were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Hans T. Gieskes
|
44,434,051
|
73.41 %
|
16,098,227
|
26.59 %
|
Arnaud Ajdler
|
36,252,637
|
60.75 %
|
23,415,639
|
39.25 %
|
Tracey E. Keates
|
40,072,625
|
67.18 %
|
19,098,227
|
32.82 %
|
Ritu Khanna
|
40,884,450
|
67.55 %
|
19,641,636
|
32.45 %
|
Anthony P. Kinnear
|
43,606,150
|
72.04 %
|
16,926,094
|
27.96 %
|
Eric Shahinian
|
57,301,524
|
94.64 %
|
3,247,778
|
5.36 %
|
Sid Singh
|
41,131,068
|
68.95 %
|
18,520,144
|
31.05 %
In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is duly appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix its remuneration was passed by 99.83% of the votes represented at the Meeting.
Further, a resolution with respect to the ratification of the issuance of certain options was passed by 62.29% of the votes represented at the Meeting.
An advisory resolution with respect to the Company's approach to executive compensation was not passed.
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.
Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.
For further information, please contact: Huss Hirji, Vice President, Investor Relations, Phone: (647) 323-7193, E-mail: [email protected]
