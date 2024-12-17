Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Dye & Durham Limited

Dec 17, 2024, 21:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 17, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, each of the individuals listed below were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes 
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Hans T. Gieskes

44,434,051

73.41 %

16,098,227

26.59 %

Arnaud Ajdler

36,252,637

60.75 %

23,415,639

39.25 %

Tracey E. Keates

40,072,625

67.18 %

19,098,227

32.82 %

Ritu Khanna

40,884,450

67.55 %

19,641,636

32.45 %

Anthony P. Kinnear

43,606,150

72.04 %

16,926,094

27.96 %

Eric Shahinian

57,301,524

94.64 %

3,247,778

5.36 %

Sid Singh

41,131,068

68.95 %

18,520,144

31.05 %

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is duly appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix its remuneration was passed by 99.83% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Further, a resolution with respect to the ratification of the issuance of certain options was passed by 62.29% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

An advisory resolution with respect to the Company's approach to executive compensation was not passed.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

For further information, please contact: Huss Hirji, Vice President, Investor Relations, Phone: (647) 323-7193, E-mail: [email protected]

