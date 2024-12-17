Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 17, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, each of the individuals listed below were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results were as follows:

Withheld Hans T. Gieskes 44,434,051 73.41 % 16,098,227 26.59 % Arnaud Ajdler 36,252,637 60.75 % 23,415,639 39.25 % Tracey E. Keates 40,072,625 67.18 % 19,098,227 32.82 % Ritu Khanna 40,884,450 67.55 % 19,641,636 32.45 % Anthony P. Kinnear 43,606,150 72.04 % 16,926,094 27.96 % Eric Shahinian 57,301,524 94.64 % 3,247,778 5.36 % Sid Singh 41,131,068 68.95 % 18,520,144 31.05 %

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is duly appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix its remuneration was passed by 99.83% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Further, a resolution with respect to the ratification of the issuance of certain options was passed by 62.29% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

An advisory resolution with respect to the Company's approach to executive compensation was not passed.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact: Huss Hirji, Vice President, Investor Relations, Phone: (647) 323-7193, E-mail: [email protected]