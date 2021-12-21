Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 21, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Due to continuing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the local governments, the Company held the Meeting virtually via live webcast. The Company has been made aware that some guests of the Meeting experienced technical difficulties and were not able to listen to the webcast. The Company has therefore made a recording of the Meeting available at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mas4xgf7.

At the Meeting, each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated November 16, 2021 provided in connection with the Meeting (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Brian L. Derksen 52,073,521 88.48% 6,778,051 11.52% Matthew Proud 53,560,990 91.01% 5,290,582 8.99% Mario Di Pietro 30,636,396 52.06% 28,215,176 47.94% David MacDonald 39,038,058 66.33% 19,813,514 33.67% Brad Wall 52,281,774 88.84% 6,569,798 11.16% Edward D. (Ted) Prittie 53,193,515 90.39% 5,658,057 9.61% Ronnie Wahi 53,662,844 91.18% 5,188,728 8.82%

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is duly appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix its remuneration was passed by 97.59% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Further, an ordinary resolution approving the grant of an aggregate of 5,823,435 stock options to the Global CEO of the Company, as fully described in the Circular, was ratified, authorized and approved by 66.15% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Finally, an ordinary resolution ratifying the grant of an aggregate of 600,000 stock options to the directors of the Company, as fully described in the Circular, was rejected by 50.90% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Meeting Recording: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mas4xgf7

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information, and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

For further information: Ross Marshall, LodeRock Advisors Inc., [email protected], (416) 526-1563

