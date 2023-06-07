Dye & Durham Announces OSC Relief in Substantial Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) announced today that, in connection with the Company's ongoing substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has granted an exemptive relief order permitting Dye & Durham to extend the Offer, if it determines to do so, without first taking up any common shares (the "Common Shares") previously deposited.

The Company does not anticipate extending the Offer, and the expiration of the Offer remains 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on June 16, 2023. In the event the Offer is extended, the Company will provide a further new release announcing such extension.

Please refer to Dye & Durham's press release dated May 12, 2023 for further details regarding the Offer. Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering Common Shares, are also included in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular, letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the "Offer Documents"), filed by Dye & Durham with the applicable securities regulators and available under Dye & Durham's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell Common Shares. The solicitation and the Offer are only being made pursuant to the Offer Documents filed with securities regulatory authorities. SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE OFFER DOCUMENTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS FILED WITH SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events, including regarding the timing and completion of the Offer. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. Dye & Durham has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: Ross Marshall, LodeRock Advisors Inc., [email protected], 416.526.1563